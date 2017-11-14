Watson Fund Seeks Donations

The 80th Annual John S. Watson Christmas Fund needs your help! Once again this year, The Watson Fund looks top make this holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates for many deserving families here in Southern Berkshire County. Last year, 267 families received food certificates and 401 children received clothing certificates, thanks to your generosity. This year's goal is $26,000, and you can help reach that goal with your donation, which can now be brought to any Berkshire Bank branch in South County. You may also mail your donation to The Watson Fund, c/o Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington MA 01230. Checks should be made payable to "The Watson Fund". Those wishing to make donations "in memory of" or "in lieu of holiday cards" may include those requests along with your check. WSBS will once again be partnering with The Watson Fund in bringing you a Radiothon on Friday Dec.8th from 7-10 AM. But don't wait...make your donation today and help spread holiday cheer in our Southern Berkshire community again this season.