We Jump From A Watch to a Warning

The winter storm watch that we posted earlier has now become a winter storm warning which will take effect at midnight tonight (Friday 12 a.m.) and run through Saturday at 3.a.m. Here are additional details as posted to the National Weather Service :

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow and gusty winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Some gusty winds to 40 to 50

mph are possible during the afternoon into the early evening.

* WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties.

In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire

Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 AM EST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Friday.

Tree branches could fall. Isolated to scattered power outages

are possible. Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times. Snowfall rates of an inch an hour or so are

possible during the afternoon into the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.