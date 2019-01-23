Wednesday’s Winter Weather Advisory Details

The National Weather Service in Albany is calling for a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain and total ice accumulations of a light glaze expected which will be in effect from 9:00 AM today (Wednesday) through 6:00 PM tonight.

The Winter Weather Advisory will cover the Greater Capital District, southern Washington County, the northern and central Taconics, the Berkshires and southern Vermont. Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.