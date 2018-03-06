Weekend Box Office: Black Panther Strikes Again
Wakanda may not last forever at the box office, but it’s going to be in control for a good while longer. Black Panther took the top spot at the weekend box office for the third straight week. With $501.1 million in domestic grosses, it’s the third-fastest film in history to cross the $500 million mark. Here’s the full weekend box office chart:
|Film
|Weekend
|Per Screen
|Total
|1
|Black Panther
|$65,705,000 (-41%)
|$50,198
|$501,105,037
|2
|Red Sparrow
|$17,000,000
|$4,725
|$17,000,000
|3
|Death Wish
|$13,025,000
|$4,597
|$13,025,000
|4
|Game Night
|$10,710,000 (-37%)
|$2,830
|$33,537,766
|5
|Peter Rabbit
|$10,000,000 (-21%)
|$2,505
|$84,060,376
|6
|Annihilation
|$5,650,000 (-49%)
|$2,619
|$20,636,742
|7
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$4,500,000 (-20%)
|$1,276
|$393,201,353
|8
|Fifty Shades Freed
|$3,310,000 (-53%)
|$1,377
|$95,599,460
|9
|The Greatest Showman
|$2,675,000 (-21%)
|$1,484
|$164,616,443
|10
|Every Day
|$1,560,029 (-48%)
|$1,905
|$5,260,833
With these astonishing grosses, Black Panther is now the tenth biggest movie at the U.S. box office in history. It’ll easy move into seventh place on that list (past The Dark Knight!) by next week. After that, it’ll need about $80 million more to pass Star Wars: The Last Jedi for sixth place all time, which will be tough but not impossible. With that $501.1 million figure, it’s also well-past Avengers: Age of Ultron to become the second biggest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the U.S. (Worldwide, its $897 million is good for fifth place ever in the MCU, behind the two Avengers, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.)
The biggest new movie of the weekend was Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence’s spy thriller about a woman forced into the Russian espionage service. The film grossed an estimated $17 million in its debut in theaters, slightly better than Lawrence’s previous thriller, Passengers ($14.8 million in 2016). Third place went to another new movie, Bruce Willis’ remake of Death Wish, which grossed an estimated $13 million over the weekend. The movie was long delayed out of sensitivity to recent events involving gun violence.
Fourth place for the weekend was Game Night, which dropped just 37 percent from last weekend and grossed an additional $10.7 million. In fifth place was Peter Rabbit, which dropped just 21 percent. (Being basically the only children’s film currently in theaters is really helping.) Even after three weeks in theaters, Black Panther still held the best per-screen average of the weekend; an incredible $16,088 on over 4,000 screens. The biggest PSA for a new release was the horror film Death House, which made about $10,000 on a single screen.
