Weekend Box Office: Black Panther Strikes Again

Wakanda may not last forever at the box office, but it’s going to be in control for a good while longer. Black Panther took the top spot at the weekend box office for the third straight week. With $501.1 million in domestic grosses, it’s the third-fastest film in history to cross the $500 million mark. Here’s the full weekend box office chart :

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Black Panther $65,705,000 (-41%) $50,198 $501,105,037 2 Red Sparrow $17,000,000 $4,725 $17,000,000 3 Death Wish $13,025,000 $4,597 $13,025,000 4 Game Night $10,710,000 (-37%) $2,830 $33,537,766 5 Peter Rabbit $10,000,000 (-21%) $2,505 $84,060,376 6 Annihilation $5,650,000 (-49%) $2,619 $20,636,742 7 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $4,500,000 (-20%) $1,276 $393,201,353 8 Fifty Shades Freed $3,310,000 (-53%) $1,377 $95,599,460 9 The Greatest Showman $2,675,000 (-21%) $1,484 $164,616,443 10 Every Day $1,560,029 (-48%) $1,905 $5,260,833

With these astonishing grosses, Black Panther is now the tenth biggest movie at the U.S. box office in history . It’ll easy move into seventh place on that list (past The Dark Knight !) by next week. After that, it’ll need about $80 million more to pass Star Wars: The Last Jedi for sixth place all time, which will be tough but not impossible. With that $501.1 million figure, it’s also well-past Avengers: Age of Ultron to become the second biggest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the U.S. (Worldwide, its $897 million is good for fifth place ever in the MCU, behind the two Avengers , Iron Man 3 , and Captain America: Civil War .)

The biggest new movie of the weekend was Red Sparrow , Jennifer Lawrence’s spy thriller about a woman forced into the Russian espionage service. The film grossed an estimated $17 million in its debut in theaters, slightly better than Lawrence’s previous thriller, Passengers ($14.8 million in 2016). Third place went to another new movie, Bruce Willis’ remake of Death Wish , which grossed an estimated $13 million over the weekend. The movie was long delayed out of sensitivity to recent events involving gun violence.

Fourth place for the weekend was Game Night , which dropped just 37 percent from last weekend and grossed an additional $10.7 million. In fifth place was Peter Rabbit , which dropped just 21 percent. (Being basically the only children’s film currently in theaters is really helping.) Even after three weeks in theaters, Black Panther still held the best per-screen average of the weekend; an incredible $16,088 on over 4,000 screens. The biggest PSA for a new release was the horror film Death House , which made about $10,000 on a single screen.