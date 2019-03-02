What’s New on Hulu in March 2019

What’s new on Hulu this month? There’s Free Solo , the recent Academy Award winner for Best Documentary, and Shoplifters , one of the nominees for Best Foreign Language Film. Among the catalog titles, you can watch The Dark Knight and Batman Begins , both Ace Ventura movies, Edward Scissorhands , Office Space , JFK , and the immortal classic 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag.

Here’s the full list of the new titles added to Hulu in March.

Available March 1

Drifters : Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Into The Dark : Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Rick Steves’ Europe : Complete Season 10 (PBS)

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)

Abduction (2011)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Alex & Emma (2003)

American Beauty (1999)

An American Haunting (2006)

Astro Boy (2010)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Batman Begins (2005)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blast from the Past (1999)

Boomerang (1992)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Bushwhacked (1995)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

The Crying Game (1992)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

The Dogs of War (1981)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Easy Rider (1969)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

He Named Me Malala (2015)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

I, Dolours (2018)

The Ice Storm (1997)

Impostor (2001)

Inventing the Abbotts (1996)

Ironweed (1987)

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown (1976)

JFK (1991)

Jumanji (1995)

Legally Blondes (2009)

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite (2013)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (2018)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Office Space (1999)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

Ouija House (2018)

Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)

Perfect Creature (2005)

The Piano (1993)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

Rambo III (1988)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Red Corner (1997)

Red Dragon (2002)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)

Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis (2006)

Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave (2007)

River’s Edge (1987)

S.F.W. (1995)

Saved! (2004)

Shaolin Warrior (2013)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Summer Catch (2001)

Tapeheads (1988)

Toys (1992)

Tristan & Isolde (2003)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Vice (2015)

W. (2008)

Waterworld (1995)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Witness (1985)

Yes Man (2008)

Available March 4

American Idol : Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cosmos: Possible Worlds : Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls : Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Available March 5

A Frozen Christmas 3 (2018)

The Closet (“Le Placard”) (2001)

Where Hands Touch (2018)

Available March 6

MasterChef Junior : Season 7 Premiere (FOX)

Mental Samurai : Series Premiere (FOX)

Available March 7

Dudes (1987)

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (1979)

Suburbia (1983)

Available March 8

A.P. Bio : Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

For The People : Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Hang Ups : Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

Available March 9

Keeping Up with the Kardashians : Complete Season 15 (E!)

Available March 10

Black Clover : Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Middle Men (2009)

Available March 11

The Party’s Just Beginning (2018)

Available March 12

Acrimony (2018)

Trigger (2018)

Available March 13

Free Solo (2018)

Available March 14

Shoplifters (2018)

Available March 15

Shrill : Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

No Way Out (2018)

The Fog (2005)

Wings of the Dove (1997)

Available March 16

Tea with the Dames (2018)

Available March 17

Divide and Conquer (2018)

Available March 18

Assassination Nation (2018)

Available March 19

Fear the Walking Dead : Complete Season 4 (AMC)

Juda : Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

The Fix : Series Premiere (ABC)

A Frozen New Year’s (2018)

Available March 20

The Act : Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Village : Series Premiere (NBC)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Available March 21

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists : Series Premiere (Freeform)

The Last Race (2018)

Available March 22

Cardinal : Complete Season 3 (CTV)

Available March 24

Catfish : Season 7, Episodes 1-28 (MTV)

Available March 26

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R. : Season 7 Premiere (National Geographic)

A Cam Life (2018)

Available March 27

Monsters and Men (2018)

Available March 29

Abby’s: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Domestics (2017)

Available March 30

Chef Flynn (2018)