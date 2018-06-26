Where to Watch Local Fireworks Displays 4th of July Week

Independence Day, the 4th of July, will be here very soon. That means cookouts, parades and, of course, fireworks.

While we have recently discussed what could happen should you host your own fireworks displays at home, there are other alternatives in the local area where you can check out some pretty fantastic shows.

Beginning this Friday night, there are a good amount of fireworks displays for you to check out in the area. Some may require a little bit of driving throughout Western Massachusetts, but you can certainly find some great ones in the Berkshires.

Here is the schedule of upcoming local fireworks displays that lead you right through the 4th of July. If we're missing any, please let us know:

Friday, June 29: Holyoke Community College - 303 Homestead Avenue, Holyoke, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 30: Grenville Park - 73 Church Street, Ware, beginning at 9 p.m.

South Middle School - 30 West Silver Street, Westfield, beginning at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date Sunday, July 1)

Szot Park - 687 Front St, Chicopee, beginning at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date Sunday, July 1)

Tuesday, July 3: East Longmeadow High School - 180 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, beginning at 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date Thursday, July 5)

Michael E. Smith Middle School - 100 Mosier Street, South Hadley, beginning at 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date Thursday, July 5)

Wednesday, July 4 - Wahconah Park - 105 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield, beginning between 8:45 and 10 p.m. (Following baseball game, rain date July 14)

Tanglewood - 297 West Street, Lenox, following James Taylor concert. Fireworks display over Stockbridge Bowl.

Joe Wolfe Field - 310 State Street, North Adams, beginning at 9:15 (scheduled for after baseball game, rain date Thursday, July 5)

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium - Stadium Drive, Amherst, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Blunt Park - 1780 Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield, beginning at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date Thursday, July 5)