Most revivals are one-and-done, so leave it to Will & Grace to break down another norm. Following NBC’s pre-premiere renewal for a bonus tenth season, the network is already confirming a third revival run before the first has finished airing.

The assembled cast of Debra Messing , Eric McCormack , Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally announced as much from a Saturday PaleyFest panel, though an eleventh season wasn’t the only good news. The already-ordered tenth season has been upped from 13 to 18 episodes, and Season 11 is expected to follow suit. For those keeping score, that means Will & Grace already has its fall 2019 season planned out, with the potential to expand even farther. Said NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt:

As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of Will & Grace and 23 more episodes is music to my ears. We’re eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I’m overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television.

The politically-inspired renewal debuted with a cool 10+ million viewers in September, and still ranks as NBC’s top-rated sitcom at the current average of 4.7 million. NBC is also considering revivals of The Office and Mad About You , but can Will & Grace ’s success be replicated?