Will Smith 's latest film, Bright , may be getting slammed by critics, but that isn't stopping Netflix viewers from watching the movie.

According to a report from Deadline , Nielsen ratings show the David Ayer-directed movie drew 11 million TV viewers during its first three days on Netflix, and those numbers only account for TV viewership, not other devices.

Nielsen ratings also show the movie is drawing in a younger crowd, as the movie brought in 3.9 million viewers in the 18-34 demographic and 7 million in the 18-49 demo. Bright is also bringing in slightly more men than women with a 56 percent male viewership.

While the movie continues to get eviscerated by critics — it currently holds a 30 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes — Netflix doesn't appear to care. According to Bloomberg , a sequel for the film has already been greenlit.

Smith continues to be a household name, but critics have not been kind to his latest movies. His 2016 film, Collateral Beauty, was met with negative reviews and holds a 15 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Suicide Squad — another Ayer-directed movie — has a 26 percent fresh rating on the site.

Unfortunately for Smith, it's not only movie critics who are slamming his film. Earlier this week, Chance The Rapper slammed the film for its "shallow" depiction of race relations in America.

"I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow," Chano tweeted. "I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in # Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone... cause we hate ork now."

Netflix has yet to comment on Bright's success but has disputed Nielsen's findings in the past.