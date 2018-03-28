Your Chance To Win Up To $5,000 is Finally Here

You've cleared your schedule to listen for the code words. You already thought of excuses to tell your second cousin's husband's roommate from freshman year of college when he shows up asking to borrow some cash.

NOW, IT IS TIME TO WIN THE MONEY!

Listen to us weekdays through April 20 for our daily code words. When you hear a code word, enter it right here, and you might just get the call letting you know you've won anywhere from $200 to $5,000.

And don't think just one person gets to fatten their wallet. We're giving you THREE chances to win every weekend.

Someone is going to win $5,000. The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

You know we're all about making people winners. Be sure to check out these other great prizes.

How loud are you going to scream when you get the call saying you just won $5,000? Listen, win and get that cash weekdays with your favorite station.