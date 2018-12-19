Win a 2019 GMC Canyon Truck or $20,000 Cash

Sheffield Kiwanis' 19th Annual Scholarship Raffle is back and tickets are now available. The scholarship raffle benefits the James Law Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Phyllis Pickert Memorial Fund. The drawing will be held on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 at the Bridge Restaurant in Sheffield at 8:00 PM.

The first prize is a 2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab 4X4 Convenience Package or $20,000 cash. The vehicle is provided by Berkshire GMC. The second prize is $1,500 and the third prize is $500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and tickets are $50 each.

You can purchase your tickets here at WSBS Radio located at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington during normal business hours or by going here For a list of other area businesses that are selling tickets and for questions, contact Dave Smith (featured in the photo) by calling 413-429-6872.

All ticket holders are welcome and encouraged to attend the drawing and the grand prize winner has one week to choose the prize.

Sheffield Kiwanis serves the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey and Mt. Washington