Wind Advisory Details

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Wind Advisory for the Berkshires and surrounding areas which is in effect from 1:00 PM this afternoon to 3:00 PM Saturday.

Strong winds may bring down large tree limbs and a few trees. Isolated power outages are possible. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.