Winter Storm Watch Details

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Storm Watch for possible heavy snow with total snow accumulations of seven or more inches affecting the eastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley, central and southern Taconics and Berkshires is in effect from 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Mar. 3 through 10:00 A.M. Monday, Mar. 4.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.