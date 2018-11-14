Winter Storm Watch is Coming

We have been able to hold off a winter storm through early to mid November which is pretty good for the Berkshires but the time has come to get out the shovels, sand, salt, winter hats and gloves.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch for Berkshire County will take effect at 4:00 PM Thursday and will last until 1:00 PM Friday. Thursday night's forecast is calling for snow transitioning into a wintery mix in the overnight. Three to five inches of snow and ice are expected to land before heading out the door Friday morning.

Plan on slippery road conditions and give yourself plenty of time when heading to and from work/school etc.

We will continue to monitor the upcoming storm and provide updates as needed. Of course if there are any cancellations, closings and/or delays, we will have those updates for you as well. Stay up to date on all of the storm details by downloading the WSBS app