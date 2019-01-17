Winter Storm Watch Takes Effect This Weekend

Getty Images

Our first big winter storm of 2019 is set to take place this weekend and the National Weather Service is reporting that a Winter Storm Watch for possible heavy snow with total snow accumulations in excess of nine inches possible and wind gusts as high as 30 mph will be in effect from 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon through 7:00 PM Sunday evening for the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to heavy snow. Blowing snow could result in reduced visibilities Sunday afternoon and evening. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Filed Under: Berkshires, blowing snow, snow, travel, winter storm watch
Categories: Articles, Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top