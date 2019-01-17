Winter Storm Watch Takes Effect This Weekend

Our first big winter storm of 2019 is set to take place this weekend and the National Weather Service is reporting that a Winter Storm Watch for possible heavy snow with total snow accumulations in excess of nine inches possible and wind gusts as high as 30 mph will be in effect from 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon through 7:00 PM Sunday evening for the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to heavy snow. Blowing snow could result in reduced visibilities Sunday afternoon and evening. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.