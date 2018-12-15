Winter Weather Advisory Details

If you're planning on traveling Sunday you'll want to give yourself plenty of time and drive slow as the National Weather Service is calling for a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation beginning at 7:00 AM Sunday through 4:00 AM Monday. Here are all of the advisory details.

* WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a half inch to up to two inches and ice accumulations of a coating to up to one tenth of an inch are expected. The wintry mix may transition to a period of rain in the valley areas. The Berkshires may received 1 to 3 inches of snow, once the precipitation transitions to all snow Sunday night.

* WHERE...The northern Catskills, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Greater Capital Region, northern and central Taconics of east central New York and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain, snow and sleet accumulations on exposed surfaces will lead to slippery conditions. Untreated roads will become slick and hazardous as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.