Winter Weather Advisory Extended

Here's updated info from the National Weather Service related to today's Winter Weather Advisory.

A Winter Weather Advisory for three to six inches of snow along with mixed precipitation including periods of snow mixed with freezing rain or freezing drizzle affecting the Capital District, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Helderbergs, eastern Catskills, northern and central Taconics, Berkshires, and the Litchfield Hills remains in effect through 4:00 P.M. this afternoon.

Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. Travel will be particularly hazardous overnight into Monday morning impacting the commute. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.