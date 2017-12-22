Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Bad weather is a way of life here in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. We've come to expect and live with it. According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation is in effect from 4 PM today (Friday) through 6 AM Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of inch are expected.

If you live in the Berkshires or surrounding areas, this effects you and you'll want to be cautious and alert. Make sure you give yourself extra time when/if traveling today and prepare yourself for slippery roads and icy conditions.

The chances of early dismissals, cancellations, postponements and closings are also likely today. Here is what has been sent to WSBS so far:

Farmington River Elementary School will be closing with early dismissal at 11:40 today (Friday). There will be morning preschool. There will not be breakfast this morning but lunch will be served.