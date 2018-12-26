Winter Weather Advisory Set to Take Effect

The National Weather Service reports that a Winter Weather Advisory for the Berkshires will be in effect this Friday ( Dec. 28) from 1:00 AM through 9:00 AM

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.