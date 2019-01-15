Wrap Up Your Wedding In Just One Day This Weekend

The Berkshire Wedding Expo returns this Sunday, Jan. 20 in a new location at the Stationary Factory on 63 Flansburg Ave. in Dalton. The Berkshire Wedding Expo is bigger and will have over $12,000 in wedding giveaways. This years event consists of two major events, both taking place on the same day - back to back!

The two major events include the Berkshire Wedding Expo Vendor Exhibits along with the VIB (Very Important Bride) Luncheon. The first 100 registrants for both the Expo and the VIB Luncheon will be entered to win an extra $1000 in Berkshire Bride Bucks!

At the VIB Luncheon you'll be entertained, informed and well fed at this one-of-a kind luncheon for Berkshire Brides! Be a part of workshops on facets of your wedding planning, budgeting etc. You'll also be treated to a fashion show featuring the latest and hottest trends in the wedding industry!

You can register for this event and get more details about the Berkshire Wedding Expo by going here