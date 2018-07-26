Young Berkshire Artists Work Goes International

IS183 Art School of the Berkshires’ “Colors for Peace”, an exhibit of over 500 Berkshire County K-5th grade artists about "PEACE”, is now going to be displayed in Italy.

A press release from the school says it has procured works from Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota, and South Carolina to be added to the 500 translucent Berkshire County pieces displayed at the Berkshire Athenaeum in February. Over 1,000 children’s artworks have been sent to Italy to represent the United States in the largest exhibition of child art in the world, organized by the association ‘I Colori Per La Pace' and their founder, Antonio Giannelli.

When received by the I Colori Per La Pace organization in Italy, the artwork will travel to additional international exhibits. Past exhibition locations have included Dubai, Rio, and Quito. During the school's participation in 2016, local students work wound up exhibited during the Summer Olympics in Brazil.

IS183 is a non-profit community art school encouraging people of all ages, means and skill levels throughout Berkshire County and neighboring states to enrich their lives through hands-on experience in the visual arts. The school says it plans for more collaborative exhibits like this in the future.