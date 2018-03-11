Mad space gods who want to destroy half the known universe: They’re just like the rest of us!

As part of their ongoing onslaught of Avengers: Infinity War related content, Entertainment Weekly has a new interview with the man who plays the film’s villain, Thanos. That would be one Josh Brolin , who says just because a dude wants to slaughter the innocent he’s not all bad. Thanos apparently had a rough childhood, and in Infinity War , he revealed, we see “how he grew up” to be the inhuman monster he is now:

He’s different from his family. They’re all Titans and they all look similar, but he was born deformed. You see how he grew up, you see he was like the Quasimodo of this time, or if you’ve ever read Perfume [Patrick Süskind ‘s 1985 novel about a serial killer who craves beautiful scenes but is disgusted by the smell of humanity], it’s a great parallel to Thanos. He stuck out. He was an anomaly. He was a freak. And that lent to this apparent insanity.

Poor Thanos. I get it. I got wedgies in middle school. They called me Matt Singer: Booger Flinger when, in fact, I flung no boogers. That was very hurtful. And I swore that some day I would unite six Infinity Stones into a gauntlet of power, and then I would punch Robert Downey Jr. in the face. I was a bold, ambitious child. And Thanos is actually an extremely relatable character.

