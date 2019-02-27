Your Input Is Needed

Do you take the bus every day? Have you never taken the bus? Would you consider taking the bus? The Great Barrington Transportation Advisory Committee wants to know. The committee is looking to transform bus service in South Berkshire County with more frequent and more direct service. The committee needs your input so take the brief survey by going here .

If the online survey isn't for you, you can fill out a paper survey at one of the many locations in south county where they are available, such as Mason and Ramsdell Libraries, Town Hall, Guido’s and Price Chopper in Great Barrington.

Some potential new routes under consideration are:

• An hourly Great Barrington to Pittsfield Rapid Transit Line,

making stops in Stockbridge, Lee, and Lenox (45 minute ride)

• Great Barrington circulator route (every 20-30 minutes)

• Sheffield/Great Barrington connector (hourly or every 2 hours)

• South Egremont/Great Barrington connector (hourly or every 2 hours)

• Summer cultural loop through Lenox, Lee and Stockbridge

So let the committee know what you think. You can send them a message on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @gbptac, fill out our contact form by going here or email the committee at: pubtranscommittee.gb@gmail.com.

(Above information sent to WSBS from Bill Cooke, GB Selectman for online and on-air use)