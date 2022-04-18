A Boston Drunk Driver Takes Down A Traffic Signal Pole This Weekend

It doesn't matter where you happen to live in Massachusetts. We got another ridiculous reminder this weekend that driving while intoxicated simply cannot be tolerated. Luckily, in this particular incident, which occurred in Boston, no one was killed or injured.

Massachusetts State Police are reminding motorists to always drive sober for their safety and for the safety of all that share our roadways, after a driver jumped onto a median, took out a traffic signal pole, and generally made a big mess.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Frontage Road in Boston...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, this weekend Troopers assigned to the State Police Tunnels Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Frontage Road in Boston.

(Above: Small sedan at rest after smashing through a traffic signal pole)

The car drove onto the median before taking out a traffic signal...

Police that arrived on the scene after the crash discovered the vehicle disabled after driving over a concrete traffic island and then striking a traffic signal.

(Above: The ripped out remains of the traffic signal after a car drove over it this weekend)

(Above: The crashed vehicle came to a stop on top of the traffic signal pole)

Beer bottles littered the area...

Police also observed numerous liquor and beer bottles, some opened and partially consumed.

(Above: Beers bottles, one partially consumed, and the vehicles license plate after the crash)

A 29-year-old Lynn man was placed under arrest...

The operator of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Ricardo Duran-Galvez, of Lynn, was subsequently placed under arrest for Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

(Above: A vodka bottle found inside the vehicle at the scene)

Police are asking that everyone please view this reminder to always drive sober and to never drive after drinking alcoholic beverages.

