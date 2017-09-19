WSBS is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

WSBS is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa.Your Hometown Station is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device, where you can listen to your favorite shows -- Like Jesse Stewart in the Morning, Ron Carson in the middays, Tom Soules in the Afternoon, the Trading Post and much more.

Setting up WSBS on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the WSBS skill.

to enable the WSBS skill. Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play WSBS.”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: Jesse@WSBS.com