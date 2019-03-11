How Do You Listen to This Station on Google Home?

Perhaps you received a Google Home smart speaker as a gift, or you picked one up for yourself.

Want to listen to this station on your Google home smart speaker? Our mobile app is Chromecast-enabled for Google Home. Follow these easy steps:

Confirm that your phone or tablet are connected to the same WiFi as Google Home. Open our app. You can download it here . Tap the Cast button. If you have more than one Google Home speaker, you'll need to choose which one you'd like to play to. You will know you are connected when the Cast button turns from light to dark gray. To stop casting, tap the Cast button again (it will appear at the top of your device).

That's all there is to it.

For more detailed instructions, visit the Google Home Support Page .