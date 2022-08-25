Perhaps you've heard all about it, Berkshire County, but just in case you haven't, allow me to get you familiarized with what's happening this coming Saturday, August 27. The MGM Music Hall Fenway will be officially opening its doors!

And let me tell you, they have an incredible line-up of entertainers from all genres of popular music scheduled to perform over the next few months. The MGM Music Hall Fenway in Boston is literally a 3-minute walk from Fenway Park, home of the beloved BoSox.

Since I love the city of Boston, particularly the area surrounding Fenway, I thought I would just spotlight SOME of the great musical entertainment coming to this brand new 5,000-seat music venue. Here are just 10 upcoming shows:

GODSMACK -August 27- The MGM Music Hall is going to kick open its doors this Saturday with the band that formed in Lawrence, MA back in 1995. They have a lot of fans in Boston and that's a great way to get things started. James Taylor & His All-Star Band -8/29, 8/30- Berkshire County's adopted son himself will be performing two nights, back to back. Chris Stapleton(pictured above) & His All-American Road Show -8/31, 9/1- Singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, multiple Grammy Award winner...Yes, the man has some talent. Also appears for two nights in a row. Bruno Mars -9/7, 9/9, 9/11- Speaking of talent, this guy has won 15 Grammy Awards, not to mention numerous other awards and accolades. Mars will be appearing for three nights. Bauhaus -9/13- Gothic Rock Pioneers. Remember "Bela Lugosi's Dead"? Formed back in 1978 in England. Basically broke up in 1983 but members reunite occasionally for a tour. Should be a great show. Roxy Music -9/17- No, that's not a typo. Roxy Music!! 50th Anniversary Tour! "Do the Strand"! "Love Is the Drug"! "Virginia Plain"! "More Than This"! And so on and so forth. The B-52s -9/30- The Athens, Georgia band that brought a whole lot of fun to new-wave back in the day is just one-half of a great double bill teaming up with KC & the Sunshine Band!! Jeff Beck: Live In Concert -10/6- English guitar virtuoso. Expect some amazing fretwork. Look at the back catalog he has to choose from. Yardbirds. Jeff Beck Group. Beck, Bogart, Appice. Blow By Blow. His work with the Jan Hammer Group. Judas Priest -10/16- Priest. "The Ripper". "Hellion/Electric Eye". "Breaking the Law". "Victim of Changes". "Living After Midnight". "Exciter". 'Nuff Said. Queensryche -10/16- Okay, so I cheated a bit with the last two. Judas Priest and Queensryche are part of an amazing double bill, one night only!

Those are just some of the amazing artists coming to perform onstage at the brand-new MGM Music Hall Fenway. For a list of all their upcoming concerts, visit their website here.

