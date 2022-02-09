Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed

The TV world was shocked last month by the sudden death of Bob Saget, the beloved comedian and star of Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos. Saget was just 65 years old when he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel hours after he’d performed a standup comedy at a nearby venue.

A month later, we finally have answers to what happened to Saget. According to a statement released by his family, Saget “passed away from head trauma.” Here’s what they said about what was apparently a tragic accident:

Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.

Saget’s passing was horrible but enough, but the cause of his death just makes things even sadder; there were no drugs or alcohol involved and it was all just a terrible, sudden accident. Our condolences go out to all of Saget’s friends and family as they mourn his loss.

