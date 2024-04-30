This Stunning Massachusetts Bed & Breakfast Named Best in the U.S.

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Tourism in Massachusetts is big business and those visitors all need a place to stay. The state has thousands of hotels to choose from but some folks prefer smaller, more quaint accommodations so they opt for a Bed & Breakfast or Inn. The Bay State has plenty of those to choose from as well, and recently one was ranked best in the country.

Trip Advisor recently announced The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best, which celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. According to the travel site, it’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million Trip Advisor listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone

Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, Massachusetts Named Best B&B/Inn in the United States

Candleberry Inn located in Brewster, Massachusetts on Cape Cod, is one of the most historic inns in the nation and was recently named the number one B&B in the country and landed at number seven in the world rankings.

The property has beach access, two acres of immaculately landscaped grounds, and of course breathtaking views of Cape Cod Bay.

Travelers love this beautifully-preserved lodge for its attentive and passionate hosts, offering little personal touches like welcome bakes and homemade treats that make every stay delightful. With its exceptional landscaping, proximity to the Brewster Flats, and breathtaking views, this charming inn is a gem not to be missed.

Six other New England Bed & Breakfasts made the list of the nationwide best including Captain David Kelley House on Cape Cod, Camden Windward House and Camden Maine Stay Inn both in Camden, Maine, Blue Shutters Inn and Studios in Ogunquit, Maine, and the Almondy Inn in Newport Rhode Island.