The 10 Best Places to Retire in Massachusetts…Pittsfield Made the List…

If you are on the back 9 of your career or have recently hit the lottery for a life-changing amount of cash you have been thinking about your retirement more and more. There are many decisions to make and the reasoning behind those decisions are personal and different for everyone.

If you’re looking for a nice place to settle down to enjoy your golden years you won’t have to travel far if you are living in Western Mass according to NewHomeService.com. They recently rated the “10 Best Places to Retire in Massachusetts in 2021.” Out of the top 10 best places, 6 out of the 10 are located right here in Western Mass.

The Berkshires made the list with Pittsfield landing at #2 in the back of Springfield. Pittsfield made the list for the beauty of the landscape, the Mountain State Park, Appalachian Trail, and the skiing on the newly-renovated Bousquet Mountain. The historic sites of Shaker Village and Herman Melville’s Home were also listed as highlights of living in Pittsfield.

The other Western Mass communities that placed in the “10 Best Places to Retire in Massachusetts in 2021’ were Springfield at #1…Chicopee at #3…Holyoke at #5…West Springfield at #7…and Agawam at #10.

Filling in the remainder of the Top 10 included Gardner at #4…Fitchburg at #6…West Springfield at #7…New Bedford at #8 and Worcester at #9.

