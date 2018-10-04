Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington D.C. on Thursday to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Soon after, police began arresting hundreds of protesters, including Amy Schumer and actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, according to Variety .

Following Christine Blasey Ford’s brave testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, and Kavanaugh’s denial of sexually assaulting her in high school, a mass of people gathered across the country Thursday afternoon to urge senators to vote no on his confirmation. Schumer, Ratajkowski, Whoopi Goldberg, and Lena Dunham were among the protesters at the #CancelKavanaugh rally in D.C.

The crowd marched from the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where Kavanaugh currently works, to the Hart Senate Office Building a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Schumer and Ratajkowski are among the 300 to 400 people who were arrested at the Senate building.

Here’s a video of a police officer asking Schumer and another protester if they want to be arrested. Schumer says, “Yes.”

Schumer tweeted a video beforehand:

Before the arrest, Schumer spoke at the rally beside her I Feel Pretty costar. “They cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter,” Schumer said.

A full senate vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation is expected to happen on Friday.