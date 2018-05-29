Another Perk for GB K9 Titan

We told you a while back about Great Barrington K9 Officer Titan receiving a gift of a bulletproof vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., an East Taunton-based non-profit. Now Titan is receiving another benefit from that organization.

The Great Barrington Police Dept. Facebook page shares news that their K9 officer is one of seven in the nation to receive a “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” Grant this year from Vested Interest. The medical insurance program for 2018 allocates the sum of $10,000 in annual policy coverage. It's available to be awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9s, and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.