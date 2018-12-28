Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies of 2018

Barack Obama doesn’t have a job right now. Maybe he wants to be a film critic? His taste is good enough for the job. I’m pretty sure he could handle the writing and public speaking parts too.

In a post to the former President’s Facebook page, Obama revealed his top 15 movies of 2018. And it’s a pretty stellar list, including five of the films on my own top ten list . Here are all his picks, in alphabetical order:

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

It’s a seriously good list — better than plenty of top ten lists I’ve seen this year from actual, working critics. If you haven’t seen any of those titles — including tiny films like Shoplifters and Support the Girls , check them out. It makes me very curious to see what comes from the Obamas’ development deal with Netflix. If this is the stuff Obama likes, he really might make (or at least empower talented people to make) some interesting, challenging stuff.

Head to Obama’s Facebook to also see what books and songs he loved in 2018.