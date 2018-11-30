Bomb Threat Update

A message from the Southern Berkshire Regional School District

From Superintendent Beth Regulbuto.

The decision has been made to dismiss students for the day from the Berkshire School evacuation site. As soon as the fleet of buses can get to the Berkshire School campus, students will be put on their regular bus to head home. I will send a follow-up message as soon as we can confirm a dismissal time. All after school activities on the Sheffield Campus are cancelled. New Marlborough will be following their regular school day. A follow up message regarding obtaining items in the school or vehicles will be sent up later.