Starting Monday June 11, the Stockbridge Road Bridge over I-90 in Lee will be closed for approximately two months for scheduled bridge repair work.

The Berkshire Edge.com reports that according to Mass DOT, lanes of travel on I-90 will remain open at all times, although, during off-peak travel periods, one lane of I-90 may need to be closed due to bridge maintenance activities. A temporary detour will be set up for traffic on Stockbridge Road. Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers during these operations. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to call 511 before heading out and select a route to hear real-time conditions. Drivers can also go online for real-time traffic and incident advisory information.