Graduation Weekend in South County

There were a whole lot of tassels in the air over the weekend, as several South County high schools held graduation ceremonies. Students from Monument Mountain, Mt. Everett and Lee all took the next big step in their lives, on to higher education or other endeavors.

In ceremonies at Tanglewood, iBerkshires.com reported that 122 Monument Mountain students heard from their Class Salutatorian Emily Martsen and Valedictorian Benjamin Zoeller, as well as Berkshire Hills Regional School Superintendent Peter Dillon, who told the students, "Wherever life takes you, get involved in local, national, and international projects to help preserve, protect, and improve your community and the world." Principal Amy Rex declared the students graduates after each received their diplomas from Dillon.

Mount Everett's 42 newest alums also received their diplomas at Tanglewood this weekend. They heard from Class of 2018 Salutatorian Marya Makuc and Class Valedictorian Shay Spitzer, as well as Principal Glenn DeVoti , Southern Berkshire Regional School District Superintendent Beth Regulbuto and School Committee Chairwoman E. Bonnie Silvers.

Tanglewood was also the backdrop for Lee's ceremonies to honor 42 graduating high school seniors. The Berkshire Eagle reported a lighthearted mood created by remarks from senior class president Shane Cloutier. The Class of 2018 also heard from Salutatorian Lydia Morawiec and Valedictorian Will McKeon, as well as School Superintendent Howard "Jake" Eberwein III and Lee Middle and High School Principal Gregg Brighenti.