SBYF Results and Recap for Sept. 30

Pee Wee Division :

Southern Berkshire Chargers Pee Wee Division were defeated by Lee Wildcats 35 to 8. Cooper Bunce threw a pass to Michael Parris for a 65 yard touchdown and a two-point conversion that was successful by JJ Schneider. The Wildcats shut down the chargers offense. On defense the Chargers were led by Johnny Ireland with five tackles and Michael Parris along with stellar plays by Carson Riva and AJ Russillo. Rhys Culbreth showed determination and grit all day long on defense.

Junior Division:

Despite the tough loss, there is much to be optimistic about for the Southern Berkshire Junior Chargers. The defense was stingy all day long; led by outstanding secondary play by Cam Murnane, Nick Crodelle, Chris Wickwire, and Dom Calautti.

The linebacking corps was a team effort with TJ Brown, Zach Martin, Kobe Brown, Brandt Bosio, Daniel Mullen, and Avanti Fudge bringing the lumber all day long.

The defensive line was strong at times led by Wesley VanSant, Tyler Jacobs, Robbie Schur, Shaun Frank, and Wesley Allyn setting the edge and contributing to two key turnovers.

The offense was lead by Dom Calautti, who scrambled for the team’s only touchdown, Shaun Frank, TJ Brown, and Chris Wickwire who battled on every play.

The Chargers travel to North Adams next week.

Southern Berkshire Flag Football:

This week, the Southern Berkshire Flag team split into two squads to play Lee at the Wildcats’ field. Ultimately, both squads prevailed with convincing wins. Coach Dion’s team claimed victory by a 24-12 score while Coach Tony’s squad was on the winning end of a 24-16 contest.

Coach Dion’s team had a big defensive day as Gunner L, Mike W, Amaya W, TJ C, and Teryn H dominated the line of scrimmage. Theo C continued to showcase his offensive prowess, scoring a touchdown on another long run. Luca B also scored with Mikey I made hid impact felt, powering ahead for 2 scores.

Coach Tony’s team was again spearheaded by the dynamic duo of quarterback Mateo B and running back Alexia B. Both scored on long runs and were all over the field on defense. Ben T. had the dirtiest uniform of the day. He was a monster on defense and also showed tremendous focus by hauling in the game’s lone completion. Chase P, Victoria M, and Alex D all had nice runs. Branden M, Jordan B, & Luca T also played solid defense. The Chargers have an inter-squad game this upcoming week and look to stay undefeated in a home game against Dalton on 10/14.