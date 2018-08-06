Last Day to Register for Chargers Squad

This is the last day to register your youngsters as they can be a part of The Southern Berkshire Youth Football Chargers squad.

Flag football is available to players ages 5 to 8.

Pee Wee tackle is open for ages 7 to 9.

Junior tackle for 10 and 11 year olds.

Senior tackle for 12 and 13 year olds and those who will turn 14 prior to September 1st.

Practice begins this afternoon at 5:30 at Olympia Meadows Field.

You can register in person or on line by going here