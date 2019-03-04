Fans of Riverdale were shocked and saddened Monday upon learning about the death of Luke Perry , the actor who played Fred Andrews, Archie Andrews' father on the hit teen soap.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering what TMZ called a "massive stroke," became a fan favorite through his role as Archie's kind, supportive, brave dad on the series. And just as fans loved him, so did his CW castmates.

Following the news of his death, some of Perry's Riverdale co-stars and team members took to social media to honor the late star.

Molly Ringwald, a fellow former teen star who appears on Riverdale as Fred's separated wife, Mary Andrews, wrote on Twitter, "My heart is broken."

In an Instagram Story, Betty Cooper actress Lili Reinhart stated, "I can barely find the words. I am devastated. We all are."

On Instagram, Marisol Nichols, a.k.a. Hermione Lodge on the series, had "no words."

Asha Bromfield, who plays Pussycats band member Melody on Riverdale , also released a statement, sharing that Perry "always went out of his way to make me feel safe, heard and seen in his presence."

Fellow Pussycat Hayley Law (Valerie) also released a statement on social media.

Ross Butler, the original actor who played Reggie in Season 1, posted on Instagram, saying, "we lost an original today."

Robin Givens, a.k.a. Mayor Sierra McCoy, also expressed her thoughts on Perry's character.

The Riverdale writers shared their heartache on Twitter, calling Perry a "joyful and vibrant soul."

Showrunners also expressed their sadness at Perry's passing in a joint statement, calling the beloved actor a "father figure and mentor to the show's young cast."

Stay tuned as we update with statements from more of the cast and crew of Riverdale .