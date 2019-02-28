Luke Perry Suffers ‘Massive’ Stroke, Is Currently Hospitalized

Very scary news for Riverdale and 90210 fans, as TMZ reports that Luke Perry has suffered a “massive” stroke and is “currently hospitalized” in Los Angeles:

Paramedics responded to Luke's home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40 AM. We know the call came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, and Luke was transported to a nearby hospital. It's unclear what his condition is right now. The 52-year-old who stars as Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, on "Riverdale" ... had been shooting episodes recently in L.A. on the Warner Bros. lot.

Perry, who grew to fame as Dylan on the original Beverly Hills, 90210 has been an American television staple for almost 30 years. (30 years!) After he left (and then returned to) 90210 , he starred on HBO’s Oz and John From Cincinnati , as well as the Showtime sci-fi series Jeremiah. He joined the cast of Riverdale in 2017. Although there is a 90210 revival series currently in development with most of the original cast involved, Perry is not confirmed to appear at this time.

Perry is a young man; just 52 years old. Hopefully the stroke isn’t as serious as it sounds in TMZ’s initial report and he’s able to make a full and speedy recovery.