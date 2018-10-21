If there's one thing Martina McBride has a passion for aside from music, it would be food. The singer is already the author of two cookbooks, and now she's poised to host a new cooking show on the Food Network, Martina's Table , next month.

The show will debut Nov. 18 at 12PM ET. According to the Food Network's site , the Kansas-bred McBride will be introducing viewers to some of her favorite Midwestern recipes, Mexican dishes, snacks such as hummus, and an easy-for-beginners Thanksgiving feast.

It's hinted that some of her celebrity friends just might show up, too, as the network notes that McBride will be preparing "party-ready recipes" for "friends, family and fellow musicians."

“I’ve always had a passion for cooking and love to cook for my friends and family,” says McBride in a statement. “Having a show on Food Network is a dream come true. We’ve filmed the first season and it’s been so fun and exciting to be able to share some of my favorite recipes and stories.”

For those who just can't wait for the show to start, McBride's latest cookbook, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life , can be picked up on Oct. 30. Fans can also get in the holiday mood a little early while trying out her recipes, with the release of her album It’s The Holiday Season , which came out on Oct. 19.