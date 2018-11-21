Thanksgiving wouldn't be Thanksgiving without waking up and tuning into the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. While we all know that Santa Claus will be making an appearance (oops, did we really spoil the surprise for anyone?!), here is our guide to the 92nd annual event and who/what else besides Kris Kringle will be entertaining the crowd.

Where and when is the 2018 Thanksgiving Day Parade?



Tune in to NBC on Thursday, (Nov. 22) in at 9AM ET to catch the start of the parade, which will be held, of course, in the Big Apple. The parade will be running until noon ET, and NBC will air coverage from 9AM to noon in all time zones.

Today show anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will be hosting.

CBS will also cover the festivities at the same time but at a different point on the route. West Coasters will face a delay until 1PM PT for this broadcast.

Who will be performing?

Country fans will want to catch performances by Kane Brown , Martina McBride , Carly Pearce and Sugarland . There's a whole roster of other musical artists on tap too in various genres, so be sure to check out this full list of artists and the floats they will beperforming on to mark your favorites and keep an eye out.

How to watch/stream the 2018 Thanksgiving Day Parade?



If you aren't planning to tune into your local NBC and/or CBS channels at the times listed above, there are other options.

Smart TV and streaming apps: NBC and CBS apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire. You can also watch the channels' coverage via live TV streaming apps like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and PlayStation Vue.

Online: Watch on NBC.com and CBS.com , or the NBC and CBS mobile apps. Additionally, NBC and Verizon have teamed up for free, live 360-degree coverage on Verizon's YouTube channel .

Happy Thanksgiving, and may you still be able to fit into your jeans come Nov. 23! If you're in need of a last-minute recipe for a tasty dish to bring to a family or potluck dinner, we've got you covered here .