Time to Flush The Water Mains

This a message from the Housatonic Water Works Company . The Housatonic Water Company will flush the water mains via hydrants throughout the company distribution system from August 1 through August 8, 2018.

The purpose of system flushing is to remove the accumulated sediment in the water mains which has caused roily water in various sections of town. The Housatonic Water Company announces that the water discoloration is not a health risk as the Company continues to meet regulated disinfection levels.

The Housatonic Water Company appreciates their customers patience as they work to Main the quality of the drinking water. For additional information on roily water, please go here or follow them on Facebook .

