The Berkshires has a lot of attractive restaurants throughout its place in western Massachusetts. It has so many around the region, sometimes it can be tough to narrow down just the right spot to make your way to for a fantastic meal. Of course, if you stick to the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, you have six great options.

According to the popular food publication, 'Eater', the Berkshires as a whole have a massive overflow of restaurants throughout the region to go to. But if you keep things central to Pittsfield, they could just be in your own backyard. Here's 6 Pittsfield restaurants that should be must-visits for anyone coming to the Berkshires...

1. Berkshire Mountain Bakery Pizza Cafe

The restaurant has plenty of pizza, but so much more! They offer salads, sandwiches, and pastries. The pastries are from owner Richard Bourdon. The joint was also featured on the Netflix series 'Crooked'.

2. East Side Cafe

Any spot serving up coal-fired pizzas sounds like it has to be good! The pizzas get fired up Thursday through Sunday so be sure to keep with the schedule! Throughout the week, there are plenty of awesome Italian dishes and some great lunch sandwiches!

3. La Chalupa y la Enchilada

It's a Mexican food truck that is known for tacos, taquitos, burritos, tostadas, and other featured specials. You can often find the family-owned truck in spots around Pittsfield. Stay on top of where they will be next thro

4. Dottie's Coffee Lounge

Dottie's breakfast sandwiches are a fan-favorite as the people here love to stop in the historic location downtown for breakfast and lunch. There is even such a thing as a BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito on their menu, which sounds amazing!

5. Smokey Diva's

A plate of ribs, smoked brisket, or barbecue chicken really hit the spot from this joint. Don't forget the amazing sides of mac & cheese, collard greens, and more!

6. BB's Hot Spot

This Caribbean Takeout spot has Jerk Chicken, Curried Chicken, and more! Not to mention the Braised Oxtails served on Fridays and Saturdays. There's even a Pulled Jerk Chicken Quesadilla as an appetizer. Where else can you find that?

There they are, Pittsfield! The restaurant joints that are essential must-visits while in the Berkshires. Who knew we had them all to ourselves in town this whole time?!

