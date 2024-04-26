Here’s the Worst County to Live in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts is known for its beautiful mountains, historical culture, passionate sports fans, high-quality education options, and much more. The Bay State has many areas where people want to visit and live including Cape Cod, the Berkshires, and Boston to name a few. It's no surprise that many people flock to Massachusetts to be part of our rich and unique culture.

Unfortunately, Not All Areas of Massachusetts are Created Equal

While some areas of Massachusetts are highly sought after others may not be at the top of your list for one reason or another. Some counties may rank high for best places to live in Massachusetts. However, there is one that has been recognized as the worst county to live in Massachusetts by 24/7 Wall St.

What is the Worst County to Live in Massachusetts?

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the worst county to live in each state. Counties and county equivalents are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate (more on the methodology used can be found here). The worst county to live in Massachusetts is home to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee which is Hampden County.

Hampden County Statistics:

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years (State: 80.2 years)

Poverty rate: 15.8% (State: 9.9%)

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.6% (State: 45.9%)

Median household income: $66,619 (State: $96,505)

Population: 464,575

County seat: Springfield

Counties considered in state: 14

You can check out all the counties that made the list by going here.

