Baker Encouraging COVID-19 Boosters For All Vaccinated MA Residents

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is reminding and encouraging Massachusetts residents who are fully vaccinated to get a COVID-19 booster six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months since receiving a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. The reminder comes now that state residents aged 18 and over are now eligible to receive the booster.

Booster doses can be mixed and matched...

According to a media release from the governor's office, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that mixing and matching of different COVID-19 booster doses is recommended and eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. This can be done at any of the Commonwealth's more than 1000 vaccine locations.

Scheduling your vaccine booster is easy. Here's what you do, according to the governor's office...

Visit the Vaxfinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of locations to receive a booster. Residents are able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering boosters. Many locations will be booking appointments out weeks in advance. For individuals who are unable to use Vaxfinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9AM-2PM) by calling 2-1-1 and following the prompts is available for assistance. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

One thing is for certain, lack of access to the vaccine is no longer a valid reason for the vast majority of state residents not to get their booster. Vaccines are widely available across Massachusetts and the governor's office and the CDC contend that getting vaccinated remains the most important thing individuals can do to protect themselves, their families, and their community from coronavirus.

