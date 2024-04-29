WSBS is Seeking Bands for Sounds of Summer 2024

WSBS is happy to announce that 'Sounds of Summer' is back for another year this summer. Join us Tuesday evenings in July and August (6-8pm) at the Great Barrington VFW as we bring you some of the best live music that Berkshire County (and beyond) has to offer.

'Sounds of Summer' has something for everyone including Rock, Pop, Country, Classic Rock, and more. 'Sounds of Summer' is family-friendly and admission is FREE. There's no doubt that Berkshire County residents are craving live music and we are happy to bring it to you this summer.

Before we can get the concert series rolling, we need to get the entertainment schedule in place. If your band is interested in performing at this year's 'Sounds of Summer' concert series, fill out the form below and we'll take a listen. We're particularly looking for cover bands that play songs that the audience would recognize and love to dance to. If you think your band fits the bill, fill out the form below and we'll possibly see you on stage at the Great Barrington VFW this summer.

