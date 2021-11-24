Berkshire Weather: Beautiful on Thanksgiving and heading downhill on Black Friday…
With millions of travelers on their way to their Thanksgiving Day destinations followed by the madness of Black Friday shopping, the weather is sure to play a role in your holiday plans.
According to the National Weather Service, we are in for a very pleasant Thanksgiving but that will change into the nighttime hours and into Friday with a chance of rain and even snow showers around to impact the early Black Friday shopping rush.
Whatever your plans this holiday week and weekend, below is the complete long-range forecast from the National Weather Service…
Thanksgiving Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain showers between 8pm and 11pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.