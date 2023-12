Winter is officially creeping ever so close in the New England region and everywhere for that matter, but in Massachusetts, we know it's just a matter of time before the snow flurries some of us saw earlier today will start to accumulate to much more. So, while some of us are seeing the white stuff fall, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?

Just as we're about to close out 2023, Winter doesn't officially start until December 21st. There seems to be plenty of snow left to come down in the relative near future. Of course with every snowfall, the kids love it, but us adults don't especially like having to drive on the slick roads while also having to shovel driveways, stairs, and sidewalks. So, in Massachusetts, are you somewhere that it is going to snow the most?

Let's take a look at the top 5 places throughout the year that get the most snow in the Bay State:

5. Lowell

The city of Lowell averages 61.6 inches of snow on an annual basis. It makes sense given its geographical location within the state as its just outside the northeast corner. In 2014-2015, it also had the highest seasonal snowfall within the state of any city or town with over 120 inches.

4. Pittsfield

Yes, the biggest city in the Berkshires also is one of the snowiest cities throughout Massachusetts. With 62.1 inches annually, it comes in with the fourth most throughout the Bay State. Of course, the high elevation of 1,039 ft also helps those numbers increase each year as well.

3. Worcester

Worcester receives 64.1 inches of snow on a yearly basis. In fact, in January 2015, 32 inches of snow dropped during a blizzard. That happens to be the highest amount of snowfall recorded anywhere in Massachusetts since 1892.

2. Haverhill/Lawrence

Lawrence and Haverhill, which are right next to each other in the northeastern corner of the state, average 67.3 inches of snowfall on a yearly basis. Their totals, like Lowell on this list, are due in large part to their region within the state.

1. Fitchburg

Fitchburg shows up as the city and/or town with the most annual snowfall of anywhere in Massachusetts with 82.2 inches annually. With its northern-central location within the state, it see a little bit of everything in terms of the climate, depending on the jet stream flowing in to the region.

And there it is, the five cities and towns in Massachusetts that get more snow than anywhere else in the state. In the meantime, as the official start of Winter creeps closer, bundle up out there! Stay warm and stay safe this holiday season!

