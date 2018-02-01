The 20 Best TV Show Revivals, Ranked
Murphy Brown. Roseanne. The Twilight Zone. These are just some of TV’s best and brightest making unexpected returns to the airwaves decades after the fact, to say nothing of renewed revivals like Will & Grace, Arrested Development and more. The TV industry’s gone revival-crazy, and we’ve got twenty (!) ranked examples of the last decade or so to prove it.
For purposes of this inalienable ranking, we’ve laid out a few ground rules: A TV revival needn’t keep its original series’ name, but at least a majority of characters (or stars) and premise. As such, we’re not counting reboots or re-imaginings, or TV series continuations of famous films (sorry, Wet Hot American Summer).
You’re warned of at least a few revival spoilers in the interim, but did your favorites make the list?
