It's time to pull out the tarot cards. This year, 68 intense college basketball games will fill up the college basketball championship tournament bracket – it's your job to figure out who wins each one.

Below, you can register for the Million Dollar Bracket Challenge. The tournament teams will be selected on Sunday, March 14. We’ll send out an email reminder after that, so you don't forget to fill out your brackets. Bookmark this page – when the tournament starts up on March 18, you can keep checking back to see how you're doing against other listeners and your favorite WSBS DJs.

If you correctly predict 60 or more games, you win $10,000. If you correctly predict every game in the bracket, you win a million dollars!

We also have $500 dollars cash up for grabs for a local winner who gets the most games right, courtesy of the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank!

Good luck!

Start my pick'em

Please read our full official contest rules to confirm your eligibility. The bracket will be updated with teams following selection announcements on March 14. The (4) play-in games on March 18 are byes -- no prediction required. Predictions are required only for the (63) games beginning Thursday, March 18. Play-in game teams will initially be displayed together as one selection, until the winner is determined, at which time, the losing team will be removed. Questions? Contact us with issues registering or filling out your bracket.